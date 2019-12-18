Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,517 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,229% compared to the typical volume of 66 call options.

Shares of CLW opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $445.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Harrison David purchased 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $25,714.49. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 8.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 182.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 8.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

