Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,160 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,220% compared to the typical volume of 50 call options.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,910,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $447,589.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,026 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,260 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rapid7 by 412.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rapid7 by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1,438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.61.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.