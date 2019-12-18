Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Securities

Analysts at National Securities started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.30.

NYSE:IRET opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,487,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 3rd quarter worth $932,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 3rd quarter worth $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

