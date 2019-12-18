iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 573.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 313,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,823,000 after acquiring an additional 380,297 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 271.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,326 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $1,790,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth $3,692,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 19.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.