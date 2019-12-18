iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7883 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $45.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

