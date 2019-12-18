iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.77 (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.7708 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $54.97. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $58.60.

