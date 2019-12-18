iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.9348 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Shares of IYY opened at $157.74 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $116.62 and a twelve month high of $158.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.43.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

