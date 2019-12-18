iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (IHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4153 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Dow Jones US Health Care’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a one year low of $130.95 and a one year high of $172.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.24.

