iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3837 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

BATS USMV opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

