iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.44

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4372 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of INTF stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85.

