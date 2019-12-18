iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on December 20th

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4405 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.07. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

