iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 20th

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2495 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of SUSL stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $55.28.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.