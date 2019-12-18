iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2439 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

IEDI opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64.

