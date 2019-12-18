iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (IEIH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on December 20th

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF (BATS:IEIH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5821 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.

