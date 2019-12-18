iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3039 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of XT stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $42.71.

