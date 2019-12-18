iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0817 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

