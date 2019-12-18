iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Plans $0.60 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6042 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.95. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.