iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Declares $1.48 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.4818 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $30.86. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $35.03.

In other iShares Global Energy ETF news, insider Mcauliffe David 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

