iShares Global Industrials ETF (EXI) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.57 on December 20th

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.572 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

NYSEARCA EXI opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $98.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.82.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.