iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Plans $1.15 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.1513 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

IXN opened at $207.09 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $134.75 and a 52-week high of $207.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.99.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

