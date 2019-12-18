iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2074 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BATS:IGRO opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.77.

