iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on December 20th

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3554 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Micro-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.64 and a 1-year high of $98.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.56.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

