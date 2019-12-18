iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $98.34 and last traded at $98.17, with a volume of 31079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.3554 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Micro-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IWC)

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

