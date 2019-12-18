iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.253 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

JKE stock opened at $206.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.16. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.58 and a fifty-two week high of $207.47.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

