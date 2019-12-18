iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.23 on December 20th

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.2345 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKI opened at $166.45 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.88 and a fifty-two week high of $167.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.82.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.