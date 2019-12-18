iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.94 on December 20th

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.9431 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of ACWI opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

