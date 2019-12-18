iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) to Issue $1.53 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.5289 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA CRBN opened at $128.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 52-week low of $98.60 and a 52-week high of $129.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.06 and a 200-day moving average of $120.98.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.