iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Announces $0.93 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.9326 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $72.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.09. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $73.64.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

