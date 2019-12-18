iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.51

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5112 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BKF stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

