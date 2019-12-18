iShares MSCI China A ETF Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.26 (BATS:CNYA)

iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2551 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of CNYA opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.19. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $35.58.

