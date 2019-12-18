iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10 on December 20th

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

BATS EDEN opened at €68.33 ($79.45) on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52 week low of €54.51 ($63.38) and a 52 week high of €71.11 ($82.69). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €62.40.

