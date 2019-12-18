iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (ESGE) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.67 on December 20th

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6713 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 100.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

ESGE opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $35.81.

