iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.93 on December 20th

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.929 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

