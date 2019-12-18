iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.57 (NASDAQ:IEUS)

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.5741 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NASDAQ IEUS opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.17 and a one year high of $55.46.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.