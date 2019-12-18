iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4291 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

FILL opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

