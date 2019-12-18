iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.19

iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1901 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BATS:SLVP opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $12.40.

