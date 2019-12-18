iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Up 0% Following Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.26, 30,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 866,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.2037 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1,197.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 730,401 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,970,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,697,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $955,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $664,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWI)

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

