iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $2.12 on December 20th

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.1237 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCJ opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.75 and a one year high of $77.58.

