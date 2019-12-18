iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4574 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

DSI opened at $118.87 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $87.16 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day moving average of $111.41.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

