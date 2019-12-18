iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Announces $0.31 Semi-annual Dividend

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3114 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

