iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1321 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

ENOR stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.

