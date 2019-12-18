iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $1.31 (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 1.3076 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.

Shares of EWY opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $65.41.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.