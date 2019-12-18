iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on December 20th

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3187 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of EUSA opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $63.29.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

