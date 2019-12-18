iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.8615 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of SOXX opened at $247.09 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.79 and a 52 week high of $248.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.30 and a 200-day moving average of $211.84.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

