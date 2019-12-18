iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.5314 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of IWX stock opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $58.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

