iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

IFRA stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17.

