James Riley Purchases 400,000 Shares of Comet Ridge Ltd. (ASX:COI) Stock

Comet Ridge Ltd. (ASX:COI) insider James Riley purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,000.00 ($53,900.71).

COI stock opened at A$0.19 ($0.13) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 million and a PE ratio of -30.83. Comet Ridge Ltd. has a 12 month low of A$0.18 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of A$0.38 ($0.27).

Get Comet Ridge alerts:

About Comet Ridge

Comet Ridge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and appraisal of coal seam gas and sandstone reserves in Eastern Australia. The company has 100% interests in the ATP 743, ATP 744, and ATP 1015 projects located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and 40% interests in the ATP 1191 Mahalo project located in the Bowen Basin, Queensland, as well as holds interests in the PEL 6, PEL 427, and PEL 428 projects located in the Gunnedah Basin, New South Wales.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Comet Ridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Ridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.