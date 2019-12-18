Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advantest in a report released on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

ATEYY opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. Advantest has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

