Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tokio Marine in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokio Marine’s FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of TKOMY stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Tokio Marine has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $57.45.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

