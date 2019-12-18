Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) a €17.00 Price Target

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) received a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.58 ($16.96).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12-month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12-month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

